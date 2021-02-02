Paxos Standard Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.25 million and $245.22 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

