Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Paycom Software worth $107,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

