Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.