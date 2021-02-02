PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 4.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in PayPal were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average is $205.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

