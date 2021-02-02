Paytomat (PTI) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $63,060.87 and approximately $3,541.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00249613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

