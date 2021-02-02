Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.61. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 23,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $426.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $47,195. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Peabody Energy by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

