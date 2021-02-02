Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 1,441,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,940,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 552,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

