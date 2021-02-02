Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.34 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

