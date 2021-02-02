PENG (PENG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PENG has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $283,301.40 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.82 or 0.00879276 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00031607 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000919 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG (PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,446,752,674 coins and its circulating supply is 7,813,284,311 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

