PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Trading Up 5.7%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 821,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 722,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

