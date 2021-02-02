PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 502,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,050,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

