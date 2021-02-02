Peony Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,568.18 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Peony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $68,568.18 and $4,178.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 114% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,504,782 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.