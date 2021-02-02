Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,557.41 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $89,557.41 and approximately $3,835.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 150.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,514,190 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

