pEOS One Day Volume Reaches $6,964.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 52.5% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $545,815.84 and approximately $6,964.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

