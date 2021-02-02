PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PEP opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

