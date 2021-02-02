Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Perficient worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

