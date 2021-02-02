Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

