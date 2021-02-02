PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.85. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. 1,162,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

