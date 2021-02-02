PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. 1,162,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,936. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

