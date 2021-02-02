Perlin Price Reaches $0.0403 on Top Exchanges (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00839577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.51 or 0.04706689 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020071 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

