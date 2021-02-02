Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 100,024 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Get Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) alerts:

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.