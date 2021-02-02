Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Up 23.7% in January

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Personalis stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Personalis by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.