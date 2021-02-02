Petix & Botte Co Sells 1,277 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. 13,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,360. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

