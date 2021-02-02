Petix & Botte Co Sells 596 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.30. 1,783,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

