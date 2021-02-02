PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market cap of C$12.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp., a junior energy company, explores for and produces petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company has working interests in the English Bay property covering an area of 2,880 acres; and the LeGoff property that covers an area of 8,680 acres located in Cold Lake, Alberta.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.