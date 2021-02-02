Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.83. 32,381,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 25,035,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $100,159,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% during the third quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 5,477,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,538,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,856,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 688,426 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

