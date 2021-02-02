Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.83. 32,381,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 25,035,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.04.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
