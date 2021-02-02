Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.4-61.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.51 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

