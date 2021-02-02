Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.4-61.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.51 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.
Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.
