Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.4-61.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.72 billion.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

