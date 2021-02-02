PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,979,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.