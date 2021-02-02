PGGM Investments Buys 37,810 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.