PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,996 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 28,328 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.20% of Citrix Systems worth $32,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,322. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.