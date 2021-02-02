PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315,897 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

