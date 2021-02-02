PGGM Investments Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.23% of Avery Dennison worth $29,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of AVY opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

