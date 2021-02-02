PGGM Investments Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 196.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,163 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

