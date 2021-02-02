PGGM Investments Has $26.25 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,712 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $26,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

