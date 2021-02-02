PGGM Investments Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 611,923 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,583,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 234,838 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

