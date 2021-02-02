PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

KSU stock opened at $205.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.