PGGM Investments Invests $25.88 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,878,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,042,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

