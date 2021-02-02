PGGM Investments Makes New $18.81 Million Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,225,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,805,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.16% of Annaly Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 61.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.