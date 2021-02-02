PGGM Investments Purchases 48,659 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PGGM Investments raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,675 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,016 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

