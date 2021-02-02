PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,465 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

