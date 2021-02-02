PGGM Investments Sells 380,346 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,346 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 32,588.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,406 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,807 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 69.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

