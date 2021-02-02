PGGM Investments Takes $19.13 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $239.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

