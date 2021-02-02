PGGM Investments Takes $31.53 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 466,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,529,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.11% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

