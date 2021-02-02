PGGM Investments Trims Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.41% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

