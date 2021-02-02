Phantasma Energy Market Cap Tops $432,092.23 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $432,092.23 and approximately $8,640.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00248335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,354,495 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.