Phantasma Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $138,170.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,749.41 or 1.00249739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

