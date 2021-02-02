Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) versus Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Head to Head Comparison

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) and Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mondi has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mondi and Pharma Mar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondi 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Mondi and Pharma Mar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondi N/A N/A N/A Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mondi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondi and Pharma Mar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondi $8.14 billion 1.49 $909.44 million $3.86 12.98 Pharma Mar $96.12 million 26.66 -$12.74 million ($0.48) -289.56

Mondi has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar. Pharma Mar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mondi beats Pharma Mar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; and Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including Lurbinectedin, PM184, and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was founded in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

