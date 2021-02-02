PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading 5.7% Higher

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 127,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 293,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

