PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading 5.7% Higher

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 127,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 293,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
