Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $318,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,821 shares of company stock worth $3,514,103. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

